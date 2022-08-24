(Alexandria, MN)--Twenty-three Alexandria Area High School graduates and current students earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advanced Placement exams during the 2021-2022 school year. This is an increase from 2021 when there were fourteen students who earned AP Scholar Awards.
Officials say that AP courses are taught by high school teachers who follow course guidelines developed and published by the College Board. AP courses are an option for high school students to access college-level learning opportunities while enrolled at Alexandria Area High School and taking courses on the high school campus. Most colleges and universities nationwide offer college credit, advanced placement, or both, for qualifying AP Exam scores.
The AP Scholar Awards given and students recognized include:
- AP Scholar designation is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. Congratulations to Truett Berglund, Benjamin Borden, Jacob Fleming, Owen Gilbertson, Owen Jensen, Bjorn Karlstad, Tatum Ketelsen, Joanna Kietzmann, Aidan Larson, Aleah Miller, Jaelyn Miller, Julia Nelson, Aisling O’Connor, Greta Oldenkamp, Zander Roemer, Myles Sansted, and Matthew Wieberdink.
- AP Scholar with Honor are students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Students that earned AP Scholar with Honor status Alicia Erickson, Matthew Jiang, Coltan Koehn, Zachary Timm, and Nicolas Welle.
- AP Scholar with Distinction is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Congratulations to Anna Meehan who earned the AP Scholar with Distinction award.
“It’s an honor for our district to see the number of students earning national recognition as AP Scholars,” said Darcy Josephson, Assistant Superintendent – Teaching & Learning. “They excelled in rigorous college level courses during their high school years which demonstrates a lot of perseverance on their part. We are also very proud of our AP teachers for their commitment to the students’ learning in these courses.”
Alexandria Area High School (AAHS) is committed to offering an early college, comprehensive approach to post-secondary success. For more information, visit www.alexschools.org/aahs.