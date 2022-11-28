(Alexandria, MN)--Two students from Alexandria Area High School, who are a part of Cardinal Fab and DECCA, recently joined us in studio to discuss the Cardinal Fab program. Brynn Cross and Tiahna Goeke are involved with Cardinal Fab. They say it is a student run business at Alexandria Area High School that specializes in making custom-designed wood and metal products.
Tiahna says the business is run with sophomores, juniors, and seniors that are part of the program.
The students can make a variety of products for you this Christmas/Holiday season including American flags made of wood, lake topography products with epoxy, cabin signs, and so much more.
For more details and to check out the items that the students have made go to their website at: https://sites.google.com/alexschools.org/cardinal-fab/home.