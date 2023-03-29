(Brandon, MN)--On Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Brandon Public School regarding threatening comments made by a student. The student was told to go to the principal’s office. The student reportedly did not go there and left the building. Because of the comments, both the Brandon School and Evansville School went into a lockdown.
Douglas County deputies responded to both schools and the student was located in a vehicle near the Brandon School. The student was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say there were no weapons found on the student or in the student's vehicle. The student is being held on Terroristic Threat charges.
The incident remains under investigation.