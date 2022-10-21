(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '
According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and staff. Records show a student told officers Herr-Ramirez was planning to shoot three certain staff members and a specific student.
Officials say another student told police Herr-Ramirez was talking about his plans to shoot people at the school and showed the student a picture of a gun on his cell phone. Officers arrested Herr-Ramirez at his home. Police say he was in possession of an airsoft gun at the time of the arrest.
His next court appearance is set for November 2nd.