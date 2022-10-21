Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" Paynesville High School

(Matthew Herr-Ramirez mug courtesy: Stearns County Jail)

(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '

According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and staff. Records show a student told officers Herr-Ramirez was planning to shoot three certain staff members and a specific student.

Officials say another student told police Herr-Ramirez was talking about his plans to shoot people at the school and showed the student a picture of a gun on his cell phone.  Officers arrested Herr-Ramirez at his home. Police say he was in possession of an airsoft gun at the time of the arrest.

His next court appearance is set for November 2nd.

Tags