(Alexandria, MN)--Early Monday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire at 9690 County Road 77 SE in Alexandria. Deputies arrived and found a machine shed on the property fully engulfed, and had partially collapsed prior to arrival. The shed contained vehicles, a skid loader, and lawn mowers. Officials say the structure and vehicles inside appear to be a total loss. The property is owned by Janet Schnetzer.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Osakis Fire Department, and Villard Fire Department all responded to the scene.
The fire remains under investigation.