Officials with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force say they are investigating a string of drug overdoses in central Minnesota.
Officials say that one person died and eight others are being treated for drug overdoses in the area.
The overdoses reportedly took place within just a 24-hour period in the St. Cloud area.
Authorities say they think the narcotics were mixed with fentanyl – causing the overdoses.
Officials say that fentanyl is about 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin.