Mary Turner says nurses are seeking better staff retention and safety

(MNA President Mary Turner picture: Minnesota Nurses Association)

(St. Louis Park, MN)--Thousands of Minnesota nurses are on strike today (Monday) and they say they wanted the hospitals where they work to put “patients before profits.”  A weekend negotiating session wrapped up Sunday with no agreement reached.  An estimated 15,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association will start walking the picket lines at 16 hospitals this morning (Monday) at 7:00 a.m.  Mary Turner, of the MNA, says that nurses are seeking a better staff retention plan, vacant nurses positions to be filled, and more focus on safety.

