(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says another Enhanced Risk for severe weather is expected today, with some elevated storms in western Minnesota possible early in the morning, and then a better chance for more widespread severe weather during the afternoon and evening. Officials say that all weather hazard types are possible today, with strong winds expected to be the biggest concern right now. However, large hail and some tornadoes can't be ruled-out as well.
Yesterday, tornadoes were reported in Cottonwood County, Brown County, and Martin County.
In addition, 1.50” diameter hail was reported in Pelican Rapids in Otter Tail County along with some pea size hail in Douglas County.
There were also reported of trees and power lines down in parts of southern Minnesota.