(Undated)--A line of severe thunderstorms moved across west central and central Minnesota on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says that severe weather was reported in parts of Todd, Pope, Morrison, and Stearns Counties. The National Weather Service says the storm was carrying winds of 60 mph and large hail.
Belgrade reported had 60 mph winds and half-dollar size hail. Near Starbuck, officials say there was tree damage and 1 inch diameter hail from the storms. Also, winds of 74 mph were reported near Richmond in Stearns County.
Some locations picked up some much-needed rain from the storms.