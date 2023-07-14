(Undated)--Officials say that golf ball size hail and 60-mile-an-hour wind gusts were found across parts of central and west central Minnesota on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says that 2.75-inch diameter hail was reported in Belgrade. Also, Freeport and Clear Lake both reported 1.75-inch hail. In Pope County, Lowry had 1-inch diameter hail from the storms.
In addition, some locations had winds in excess of 60 mph from the storms.
There were no reports of any injuries from the storms.