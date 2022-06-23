(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a few of the thunderstorms that might fire off tonight (Thursday) could be strong to severe in western and central Minnesota.
Officials say the storms could potentially produce large hail and/or damaging winds tonight. They say they are not looking for widespread coverage by any means, but "it is a non-zero severe threat later today."
A cold front associated with a low pressure system is expected to move east tomorrow and will push across the Dakotas during the day Friday and into MN Friday night. They say that "more robust thunderstorm development" is expected later in the day Friday into Friday night.
The area has been hit by severe weather on May 12, May 30, and this past Monday.
