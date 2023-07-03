(Undated)--A few storms will develop Monday afternoon into Monday evening across the state, but they should remain below severe limits. Additional storms will head into western Minnesota this evening which could be severe. If you have outdoor plans, officials remind you to please remain weather aware.
For Tuesday, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Independence Day. The National Weather Service says some of which could be severe with damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Officials remind you if you have outdoor activities you should monitor conditions closely and be prepared to take shelter.