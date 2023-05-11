(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a slow-moving system will bring multiple chances for rain and thunderstorm through the first half of the weekend. Storms late Thursday afternoon into this evening could be on the stronger side, particularly across western and southern Minnesota through Friday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather through Thursday night.
Officials say heavy rainfall is possible along with small hail. Additional rainfall totals of up to 2 inches are possible before we finally start to dry out on Sunday.
