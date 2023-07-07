(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that parts of west central and central Minnesota could see some showers and thunderstorms move-in Friday evening. Officials say the main threats will be damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall.
Stay with us for the latest on the weather.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
323 AM CDT Fri Jul 7 2023
MNZ041>045-047>050-054>057-064-080830-
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Yellow Medicine-
323 AM CDT Fri Jul 7 2023
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central Minnesota...east central Minnesota and west central Minnesota.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
Storms will move into western and central Minnesota this evening. One or two stronger storms will be possible, with the main hazards being damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.
A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday from southwest through central Minnesota. The main hazards will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.