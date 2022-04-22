(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that rain is likely today with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms this evening into tonight could be severe with large hail as the main risk especially across southwestern Minnesota. Much of central and west central Minnesota has a marginal risk for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
For Saturday, officials say there will be a window for thunderstorms again on in the afternoon and evening with some of those storms possibly strong to severe. Much of the state on Saturday has a slight risk of severe weather.
