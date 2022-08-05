(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding.
The Alexandria area is on the edge of the severe weather risk with a marginal risk of severe weather anticipated, but you should stay alert to changing weather conditions late this afternoon and into this evening.
Cooler temperatures are projected for the weekend with some lingering rain and thunderstorms possible.