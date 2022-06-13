(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says there is a chance of thunderstorms early on today. (Monday) A severe storm or two are possible with damaging winds. Also locally, locally heavy rainfall is possible across the region.
In addition, they say that hot and humid air will follow and arrive Tuesday across a good share of Minnesota. Heat indices of 100 to 105 degrees are expected across southern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin where a Heat Advisory is in effect.
Locally, temperatures are projected to climb into the lower 90s for Saturday and into the mid to upper 90s by Sunday across central and west central Minnesota.