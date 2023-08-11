(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that severe storms are possible Friday afternoon through Friday evening with large hail and damaging winds possible. Officials say that the storms are expected to diminish after 8 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service says those severe thunderstorms will be possible across central, west central and east central Minnesota. Forecasters say we will dry out for Saturday as high pressure moves back into the state to start the weekend.
However, another round of widespread showers and storms will be likely again Sunday for the state. They say the greatest severe risk will be across southern Minnesota at this time.