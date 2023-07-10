(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front late this afternoon and evening (Monday) across parts of the state, especially in southern and eastern Minnesota. They say these storms will move southeast with time.
Officials say that a few storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats off to our east and south.
More showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday here locally.