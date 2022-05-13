(Alexandria, MN)--Severe weather hit the Alexandria area on Thursday evening. Many homes were damaged along with trees, sheds, and other damage throughout the city.
The National Weather Service will determine if it was straight-line winds and/or a tornado that did the damage.
A tornado/waterspout was reported in Vining in Otter Tail County yesterday. Also, a tornado was confirmed in Pillager yesterday.
The National Weather Service also reported 94 mph winds in Lac qui Parle at the Madison Airport yesterday.
Large hail was also common from Todd, Stearns, Yellow Medicine, and Otter Tail Counties yesterday.