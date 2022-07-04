(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Storm Recovery Center will be open this Thursday, July 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Douglas County Administration Building at 821 Cedar Street in Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Management Director Julie Anderson says to use the west entrance and follow the signs.
Douglas County residents impacted by severe storms can meet with organizations and agency representatives who can help with grant funding potential for impacted residents, nonprofit assistance with gas, groceries and utilities, mental health resources, and donated supplies and programs to address specific needs.
The area was hit by tornadoes on May 12th and May 30th.