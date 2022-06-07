(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s the third week of flood and storm damage assessments across a wide swath of Minnesota by teams from the state and FEMA. Minnesota officials project eligible damage will exceed 27 million dollars -- nearly three times the threshold for public assistance. State Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says, “that gives the governor…the logical basis for which to ask the president of the United States...to authorize federal disaster assistance.”
Low-interest loans from the federal government are now available to eligible ag producers in 60 Minnesota counties who have physical structure or livestock damage from this spring’s severe storms and/or flooding. Federal officials are waiting to see whether crop planting delays caused by bad weather will trigger additional assistance for farmers.
The city of Forada, and other parts of west central Minnesota, continue the clean-up following the severe weather that hit the region. Forada had an EF-2 tornado that hit the city back on May 30th.