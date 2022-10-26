(Morris, MN)-- A University of Minnesota Regent is resigning after suggesting the Morris campus is "too diverse." Steve Sviggum is immediately stepping down from his position as vice chair of the Board of Regents and will only continue his service as a regent until his term expires in 2023. Sviggum faced major backlash after questioning if declining enrollment at Morris was due to the campus becoming "too diverse." In his resignation letter, he said the vice chair position should go to "my colleagues who have shown disapproval" in his actions.
Steve Sviggum to resign after comments about Morris campus
