(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in Stearns county say a 19-year-old driver was thrown from his vehicle after it went airborne and rolled.
The man from Avon was reportedly able to flag down a passing motorist for help after the car crash late last week.
Authorities say the man was driving a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire northbound on County Road 10 when he left the roadway and hit a field approach, which launched the vehicle through the air before landing and rolling.
At some point during the crash, officials say the teen was ejected from the vehicle.
He was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital.
His current condition is not known at this time.