(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that pleasant temperatures are expected the next two days. However, officials say that southerly winds will be breezy during the day on Thursday.
We are expected to warm up by the end of the week with highs expected to reach the 90s for the entire Labor Day weekend. Sunday and Monday currently look like the hottest days with some areas possibly nearing 100 degrees.
Here locally, temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-90s in Alexandria both Sunday and Monday.