(St. Paul, MN) -- The head of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports the state has gained back about 74 percent of the thousands of jobs lost during the initial COVID-19 pandemic early last year.
Between February and April of 2020 Minnesota lost more than 416 thousand jobs. DEED Commission Steve Grove says the improvement is even stronger when the private sector alone is measured.
The state’s unemployment rate sits at three-point-one percent – its lowest level in three years.