(Alexandria, MN)--AAA is predicting that this will be the busiest Labor Day travel weekend in three years, reaching pre-pandemic levels. Officials say that this trend is similar to the busy Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends this year.
Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Jesse Grabow says to slowdown this Labor Day Weekend and put away distractions as it will be busy on Minnesota roadways. He also says he uses the word "crash" versus "accident" when it comes to these senseless mishaps…
AAA at least 32% of Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend.