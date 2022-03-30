Torrey Westrom

(Courtesy: Minnesota Senate)

(St. Paul, MN) -- The state Senate could vote Thursday on a drought relief package that includes emergency assistance on the avian flu outbreak that’s threatening Minnesota poultry operations. The House already passed its bill, but Republican Senator Torrey Westrom from Elbow Lake says a D-N-R funding measure in it “is going to be like a boat anchor and slow it down.” He's calling for the emergency response for farming and drought relief to be separate. DFL Representative Mike Sundin from Esko responds the D-N-R provision is to restore tree seedling supplies damaged by drought -- but Sundin also says he’s “very, very appreciative” of cooperation to include avian flu provisions.

