(Lake Ida, MN)--On Sunday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a single vehicle snowmobile accident located on the north end of Lake Ida near Alexandria.
According to the report, deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and located the victim, State Sen. Torrey Westrom, about 200 yards from the shoreline. A juvenile male was operating a 2009 Arctic Cat snowmobile with a passenger identified as Westrom.
The snowmobile reportedly struck a packed snowdrift on the lake causing
Westrom to be thrown clear of the snowmobile. Westrom was complaining of upper body pain. The 13-year-old juvenile male was not injured in the incident.
North Ambulance and Leaf Valley First Responders tended to Westrom on the lake. He was taken by a snowmobile rescue sled to a nearby public access and transported to Alomere Hospital by North Ambulance.
The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.