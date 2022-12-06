Xcel Energy seeking interim rate increase

(Courtesy: Xcel Energy)

(Undated)--State regulators today (Tuesday) will consider Xcel Energy's request for an eight-plus percent interim rate increase next year, on the heels of  this year's similar increase -- even as Xcel's request for a 21-percent permanent increase over three years remains pending.  Brian Edstrom with the nonprofit Citizens Utility Board says consumers are already experiencing a lot of stress paying energy bills. He says that "inflation generally, as we all know, has been complicated and challenging in recent months, and inflation of energy costs in particular has been challenging."

Tags