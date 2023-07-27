(St. Paul, MN) -- State Agriculture Commissioner Thom (TOM) Petersen says U-S-D-A on August 1st plans to open some C-R-P (Conservation Reserve Program) lands for haying, as persistent drought puts Minnesota cattle farmers in a pinch. He says "farmers would have until September 1st to do what's called managed haying and grazing. So they can do it, but there's certain protocols they have to follow." Petersen says Minnesota officials are also looking at opening up state land in certain areas to help cattle producers.
State Plans to Open CRP Lands for Haying in August
