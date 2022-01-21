(St. Paul, Minn.)--Officials in the Minnesota governor's office are now calling for Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson to step down. The State Patrol released investigative data about Hutchinson's December drunken driving crash Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan of St. Louis Park said, "you know it's not our role to hire or fire the sheriff of Hennepin County, but as a constituent, I would say that it is time for him to resign."
Flanagan says she hopes Hutchinson gets the help he needs. The sheriff admitted to driving drunk December 8th near Alexandria when he rolled the county-own vehicle.
The new files indicate he was traveling more than 125 miles per hour seconds before the crash, and he initially claimed that someone else was driving.