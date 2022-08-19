DEED announces 19,000 new jobs added in July

(Courtesy: Minnesota Employment and Economic Development)

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports the state added more than 19,000 jobs during July.  Minnesota added new jobs at more than twice the national rate over the last two months.  Officials say that 6,700 of the new workers are in the hospitality field, with 4,500 in government jobs and 3,900 in professional and business services.  Job losses were seen in the financial sector.

