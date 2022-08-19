(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports the state added more than 19,000 jobs during July. Minnesota added new jobs at more than twice the national rate over the last two months. Officials say that 6,700 of the new workers are in the hospitality field, with 4,500 in government jobs and 3,900 in professional and business services. Job losses were seen in the financial sector.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
- UTV driver dies in crash near Holmes City
- Some flooding possible across central and west central Minnesota
- Dane Co. judge revokes election probe’s attorneys’ ability to practice in Wisconsin
- Woman killed in area UTV crash is identified
- One person is injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
- Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota
- Jodi Holmquist and Tyler Holmquist both join us on this week's One on One to talk about a tragic accident
- Alexandria Technical & Community College is the third best community college in nation
- Beautiful sunflower field in full bloom in Alexandria