(Undated)--The latest "State of Lung Cancer" report shows continued progress. The national five-year lung cancer survival rate sits at 25% which is a 21% increase. Pat McKone is with the American Lung Association of Minnesota. McKone says "the good news is Minnesota does actually even better than that and our survival rate for lung cancer is higher than that average at almost 30%."
Officials say that the odds of surviving cancer increase significantly when it is diagnosed early. About 44% of cases of lung cancer aren’t caught until a late stage when the survival rate is only 7%. McKone says early screening is key.