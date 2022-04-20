(Willmar, MN) -- Efforts to aid turkey and poultry producers in Minnesota are going beyond financial. An array of top state and federal officials met in Willmar Tuesday for a roundtable discussion with poultry producers hit by the avian flu epidemic. They discussed not only financial relief but also stressed that mental health counseling resources are available.
Senator Amy Klobuchar says last time she was in Willmar, “a turkey farmer, who was acting totally fine when the media was there, the minute they left, he just burst out crying.” She quoted the farmer as saying having to kill the birds, and the way they did it, was “the hardest thing” he’d ever had to do in all his years of farming. Farmers who have questions, are seeking resources, or just want to talk with someone can call the 24-hour helpline at 833-600-2670.