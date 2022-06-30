(Alexandria, MN)--Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria is excited to announce that their annual firework show Star Storm will be happening (weather permitting) on Monday July 4th and will start around 10:00 p.m. on the shores of Lake Darling.
PARKING: There will not be any shuttle service and no entrance to the resort for non-hotel guests. Arrowwood asks for all to cooperate, be respectful of the resort property and of others.
SEATING: there will be seating on the lakeside lawn of the resort for watching the fireworks. Arrowwood does ask that those that join us on our property to please pick up after yourselves.
BOATING: join the fun watching the fireworks on the lake in your boat MUSIC: Sly & Friends will be at the Deck Bar from 3pm-7pm, from 7pm-10pm.
The Issue band will be entertaining guests on the lakeside lawn. SPONSORS: They would like to sincerely thank the following for being a part of Star Storm. "The Beaver Classic Ice Fishing Derby in memory of Michael Ulwelling", Viking Coke, Sysco Food Company, Garret Carlson, and our entertainment sponsor Explore Alexandria, without them they say "this would not be possible."
Any questions please contact Shari Prause at 320-762-1124 or sprause@arrowwoodresort.com