(Dassel, MN) --A standoff involving a man threatening to kill family members in a home south of Dassel is over. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old suspect finally exited the house and surrendered around 9:45 Tuesday night. A SWAT team was dispatched Monday evening after the man barricaded himself inside and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful all-day Tuesday. Authorities got an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats and the man was arrested without incident. No injuries are reported.
Standoff in central Minnesota is over, man arrested
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
- Body found in parked vehicle in central Minnesota
- Standoff in central Minnesota is over, man arrested
- Woman identified in fatal crash with garbage truck in west central Minnesota
- One person seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Douglas County
- Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst blocks bill guaranteeing federal access to contraception
- Capitol Notebook: Gov. Kim Reynolds again appoints rejected state board member
- Labs' testing limitation casts doubt on some meth cases in Wisconsin
- Dangerous temperatures and heat index values set for Minnesota Tuesday