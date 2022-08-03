Meeker County law enforcement involved with standout with man

(Courtesy: Meeker County Sheriff's Office)

(Dassel, MN) --A standoff involving a man threatening to kill family members in a home south of Dassel is over.   The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old suspect finally exited the house and surrendered around 9:45 Tuesday night.  A SWAT team was dispatched Monday evening after the man barricaded himself inside and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful all-day Tuesday.  Authorities got an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats and the man was arrested without incident. No injuries are reported.

