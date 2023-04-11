Student planned attack on campus at St. Olaf College in Northfield

(Northfield, MN)--A St. Olaf College student is facing multiple felony charges on suspicion of planning a violent attack on campus.  Northfield police searched the 20-year-old's dorm room and found empty packages of ammunition, a tactical vest, a knife, and other items of concern.  Investigators say they also found notebooks that included a hand-drawn map of a recreational facility on campus and a detailed plan to steal a gun from Walmart.  The suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

