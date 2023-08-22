(St. Cloud, MN)--Students are returning to St. Cloud State University this fall to find reduced program offerings and fewer members of the faculty. Students began arriving on campus yesterday, just days after the university's faculty association announced another 19 staff cuts. The faculty reduction is part of an effort to close a $24-million budget deficit caused by declining enrollment. The cuts will affect 15 departments and lead to the end of the university's theatre program by the end of the school year.
Alexandria Technical and Community College started classes on Monday as well.