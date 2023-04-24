St. Cloud State University cutting six majors and eliminating staff

(Courtesy: St. Cloud State University)

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Cloud State University is cutting six major programs and eliminating nearly two dozen faculty members in an effort to address an 18-million dollar deficit.  University leaders say enrollment declines are the source of the school's struggles.  Enrollment has dropped from 18,000 in 2011 to 10,000 last fall.  State officials say the decline in the birth rate is a driving factor behind enrollment declines. 

