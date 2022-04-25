Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay

(Courtesy: University of Minnesota)

(UNDATED) -- All the rain across Minnesota this spring could be helping with the low levels on lakes across the state. Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says the wet pattern has been whittling away at the drought statewide. There will not be hard data on statewide lake levels until the ice is officially out, but Boulay says lakes in parts of the state that have lost their ice have seen a bit of an increase from last fall. He says that is a good sign levels at least aren't going down.

