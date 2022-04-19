(UNDATED) -- Persistent cold, wintry conditions have been keeping many Minnesota farmers out of the field. Southwest Minnesota corn and soybean farmer Mark Enninga says it will be at least two weeks before he can begin planting. He stops short of saying there’s excess moisture but does say there’s “probably an adequate moisture situation in southwest Minnesota.” Statewide, topsoil moisture supplies are rated 89 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture supplies are 77 percent adequate to surplus.
Here in central and west central Minnesota, temperatures will be cooler than average with a mixture of rain and some light snow through Wednesday night. Temperatures will moderate for Friday and Saturday, but some showers and thunderstorms will be likely.