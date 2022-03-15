ST. PAUL, Minn. – MnDOT will start spring load restrictions in the Central seasonal load limit zone this Friday, March 18, at 12:01 a.m.
Winter load increases in the north-central and north zones will end this Saturday, March 19, at 12:01 a.m.
Spring load restrictions are already in effect in the south and southeast zones.
As announced last week, winter load increases end in the metro and central zones on Tuesday, March 15. Spring load restrictions start in the metro zone on Wednesday, March 16.
Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.