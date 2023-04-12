(Undated)--MnDOT is advising motorists to travel with caution on Highway 55 near Farwell. There is reportedly water over the road. Signage has been placed in this area.
In addition to Highway 55, there is water over the road in the following locations in west central Minnesota:
*Highway 119 near mile point 2.5, south of Appleton
*Highway 29 near mile point 39, north of Benson
*U.S. Highway 75 near mile points 137 and 138, in two areas, north of Ortonville
Officials say as the spring snow melt continues, flooding is likely to continue to affect the region and conditions can change rapidly.
MnDOT urges motorists to always travel with extreme caution.