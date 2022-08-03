(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria version of Community Night out took place on Tuesday night at City Park in Alexandria. It was a very hot day with temperatures in the lower 90s, and with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, it felt even hotter. Members of the Alexandria Fire Department, who were also on hand for the event, found a creative way to keep the kids cool during the event as they used their new boom truck to make a giant sprinkler. Fire Chief Jeff Karrow says they decided to do a "splash pad" to help keep the kids cool.
The event also featured lots of great food and giveaways.