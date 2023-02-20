(Alexandria, MN)--An appreciation dinner and special speaker event was held on Monday, February 13 for local law enforcement, fire department and emergency response workers and their significant others.
The event featured Rev. Dr. Aaron Suomala Folkerds, a licensed marriage and family therapist, ordained pastor and emergency medical technician who currently works as an assistant professor of counseling and is the wellness coordinator for the Moorhead Police Department.
Through a storytelling approach, Folkerds shared best practices for how to live a healthy life while dealing with challenging, sometimes traumatic incidents that individuals in these professions experience. He shared strategies for improving spiritual, psychological, mental, physical, and relational health.
The event also featured a panel discussion with the Alexandria Police Department Peer Support Team and an appreciation dinner catered by Angelina’s Restaurant. The event was made possible by A Community Caring for Caregivers (C3) and We Got Your Back USA with funding support from the Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Boost Grant and in-kind support from Alexandria Technical and Community College.