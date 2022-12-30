Travelers try to get home without a "hiccup"

(File photo)

(Minneapolis, MN) --Southwest Airlines says it is planning to return to normal operations today. (Friday) Thousands of flights were canceled over the past week, stranding passengers at airports across the nation, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.  Airline officials say the company's so-called "meltdown" is coming to an end.  The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating what went wrong as Southwest Airlines faces the enormous task of rebuilding trust with consumers.

Tags