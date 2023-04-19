(Rochester, MN)--Officials say that southern Minnesota is getting a new area code. That's because area code 507 is expected to run out of phone numbers in the next two years. The Public Utilities Commission recently approved the addition of area code 924 to serve the area.
Officials say that existing 507 customers will keep their current numbers, but any new customers or lines may receive the new 924 area code.
The 507 area code has been used since 1954, and was the first area code to be added to the state after the original 218 and 612 codes.