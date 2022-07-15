(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
