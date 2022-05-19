(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening across Minnesota. The Alexandria area, and the rest of central and west central Minnesota, has a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and into the evening hours.
The National Weather Service says that some storms, especially across southeastern Minnesota, could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and a few isolated tornadoes.
Cooler and drier weather will be with us the weekend with highs on Saturday only in the upper 40s projected.